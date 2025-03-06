BusinessStrategy

Rouse Hill Town Centre to proceed with $200 million transformation

rouse hill town centre
The Rouse Hill Town Centre (RHTC) will proceed with its $200 million transformation next month. (Source: Supplied)
By Celene Ignacio

The Rouse Hill Town Centre (RHTC) will proceed with its $200 million transformation next month, expanding its fashion, dining and leisure offerings.

The project is expected to grow RHTC to over 80,000sqm and bring more than 50 new shops plus 200 additional parking spaces.

Retail assets owner, manager and developer The GPT Group said it has secured about one-third of the new tenancies for RHTC.

It also expects strong demand for the space prior to the opening of the extension before Christmas next year.

“We are proud that our investment is not only delivering an enhanced shopping and lifestyle experience for customers but also contributing to job creation and economic growth,” said Chris Barnett, head of retail at GPT.

Construction partner, ADCO Constructions, has already begun pre-construction works at the site, with development estimated to take 18 months.

