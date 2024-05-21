Aesop revamps storefronts with algae-based window decals

Australian beauty brand Aesop has transformed 38 of its storefronts in Australia and New Zealand with algae-based window decals.

The textured decals, created by bioplastic artist and Other Matter studio founder Jessie French, are designed to be repurposed and reused in a self-sustaining closed-loop system. This provides an environmentally responsible alternative to traditional materials such as PVC.

French explained that the studio was born from her artistic exploration of a future beyond petrochemicals and aims to address the environmental challenges posed by them.

“The Aesop collaboration marks an exciting debut for the innovation in decals, which I had been working on for a while as a solution to traditional PVC or other non-PVC decals still petrochemical,” she said.

Aesop said that the retail application of algae-based bioplastics has the potential for a global rollout and could transform the retail industry.

“Aesop stores are a precious window into our brand, each one unique,” said Aesop creative director Aï Kato.

“Visual merchandising initiatives held within our walls trial low-impact materials and processes, both critical works of the creative teams at Aesop. We are pleased to collaborate with Other Matter and celebrate their innovative bioplastics research.”

Established in Melbourne in 1987, Aesop is a certified B-Corp company known for its range of skin, hair, and body care products dedicated to ethical sourcing and cruelty-free practices.