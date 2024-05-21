BusinessSustainability

Aesop revamps storefronts with algae-based window decals

Aesop revamps storefronts with algae-based window decals
(Source: Supplied)
By Kaycee Enerva

Australian beauty brand Aesop has transformed 38 of its storefronts in Australia and New Zealand with algae-based window decals.

The textured decals, created by bioplastic artist and Other Matter studio founder Jessie French, are designed to be repurposed and reused in a self-sustaining closed-loop system. This provides an environmentally responsible alternative to traditional materials such as PVC.

French explained that the studio was born from her artistic exploration of a future beyond petrochemicals and aims to address the environmental challenges posed by them.

“The Aesop collaboration marks an exciting debut for the innovation in decals, which I had been working on for a while as a solution to traditional PVC or other non-PVC decals still petrochemical,” she said.

Aesop said that the retail application of algae-based bioplastics has the potential for a global rollout and could transform the retail industry.

“Aesop stores are a precious window into our brand, each one unique,” said Aesop creative director Aï Kato.

“Visual merchandising initiatives held within our walls trial low-impact materials and processes, both critical works of the creative teams at Aesop. We are pleased to collaborate with Other Matter and celebrate their innovative bioplastics research.”

Established in Melbourne in 1987, Aesop is a certified B-Corp company known for its range of skin, hair, and body care products dedicated to ethical sourcing and cruelty-free practices.

You have 7 articles remaining. Unlock 15 free articles a month, it’s free.

Recommended By IR

Bunnings is investing in new tech to benefit staff and customers. Image supplied
Hardware

Bunnings to trial four-day working week

Rakshnna Pattabiraman
Strategy

City Chic reports soft sales, launches strategic review

Rakshnna Pattabiraman
Clothing The Gaps. Image supplied
Fashion & accessories IR Pro

Clothing The Gaps founder on the power, value and values of their tees

Yatu Widders Hunt
Sustainability IR Pro

How The Mills Fabrica is leveraging tech to drive innovation in fashion

Anil Prabha
Sports & adventure IR Pro

How Puma’s F1 deal will help it reach a younger and more diverse audience

Anil Prabha