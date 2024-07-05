BusinessMarketing

Trenery opens largest store in Chadstone

(Source: Trenery/Facebook)
By Celene Ignacio

Country Road Group‘s Trenery has opened a pop-up store in Chadstone, its largest store globally, that will trade until January.

It is the brand’s second new store and the fourth rebranded store since its relaunch last August.

Currently, the fashion brand has a footprint in Australia, New Zealand, and South Africa.

“We’re so excited to launch our very first pop-up store at Chadstone,” said Melanie Remai, GM at Trenery.

“This new space lets us present our entire collections in an environment that truly reflects our commitment to elevated design and exceptional service.”

The space features artworks commissioned from Australian artist Camie Lyons, sourced from her recent exhibition at Australian Galleries in Sydney.

You have 7 articles remaining. Unlock 15 free articles a month, it’s free.

Recommended By IR

Electronics & appliances

JB Hi-Fi set to double its New Zealand store network

Rakshnna Pattabiraman
Sustainability IR Pro

Compassionate circularity: Inside Witchery’s almost $450,000 stock donation

Dean Blake
Sustainability

New app helps grocers, consumers reduce food waste

Irene Dong
LSKD are a major player during peak period. Image supplied
Supply chain IR Pro

Strategies for success: LSKD and Shippit on preparing for peak season

Aron Lewin
Food & beverage IR Pro

Famed for its chocolate waterfall, Venchi eyes US retail expansion

Anil Prabha
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay