Trenery opens largest store in Chadstone

Country Road Group‘s Trenery has opened a pop-up store in Chadstone, its largest store globally, that will trade until January.

It is the brand’s second new store and the fourth rebranded store since its relaunch last August.

Currently, the fashion brand has a footprint in Australia, New Zealand, and South Africa.

“We’re so excited to launch our very first pop-up store at Chadstone,” said Melanie Remai, GM at Trenery.

“This new space lets us present our entire collections in an environment that truly reflects our commitment to elevated design and exceptional service.”

The space features artworks commissioned from Australian artist Camie Lyons, sourced from her recent exhibition at Australian Galleries in Sydney.