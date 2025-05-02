BusinessStrategy

Kohl’s CEO crisis and the lessons other retailers must learn: PR experts

An exterior shot of the American big-box chain Kohl’s Santa Clarita store taken in 2014.
“Inside-out crises demand inside-track readiness,” commented crisis communications expert Winters.
By Nicole Kirichanskaya
After less than 100 days in the role, the firing of Kohl’s CEO Ashley Buchanan could not have come at a worse time for the discount department store chain. Buchanan was Kohl’s third leadership hire in just four years. The odds are not looking good for the department store chain, which is dealing with underperforming stores and “abysmal” sales numbers.  “While not related to business performance, this disruption and distraction is the last thing that Kohl’s needs as it tries to t

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Retailer’s choice

IR Pro - annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay