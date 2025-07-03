NSW consumer watchdog issues warning over fake Labubu toy scams 

Consumer watchdog NSW Fair Trading has warned consumers about a rise in counterfeit Labubu toys, dubbed “Lafufu”, flooding online marketplaces.

The watchdog is urging consumers to remain cautious when shopping for Labubu toys online, particularly from overseas platforms advertising unusually low prices. Buyers are advised to stick to trusted, verified retailers and to thoroughly review seller ratings and website credibility before making purchases.

“Labubu toys are all the rage right now – but beware, some online sellers are tricking shoppers with counterfeit Lafufu products or not delivering at all,” NSW Fair Trading said.

In response to growing concerns, product authentication platform CheckCheck launched a verification service for Pop Mart’s Labubu figures last month. Users can submit photos of their collectibles, which are first analysed using proprietary image-recognition technology and then verified by two independent experts. Most results are delivered within 30 minutes.

Labubu is a character from The Monsters, a designer toy series created by Hong Kong illustrator Kasing Lung. The character has become a cultural sensation across Asia, particularly in China and Southeast Asia, where fans queue for hours or enter lotteries to secure limited-edition releases.

Last year, The Monsters line generated about $635 million, accounting for 23 per cent of Pop Mart’s global sales revenue.