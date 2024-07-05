How K-Beauty brand Jung Saem Mool aims to win over Southeast Asian shoppers

plans for the region. Unlike other beauty brands, Jung Saem Mool – founded in 2015 and with more than 250 point-of-sales in South Korea – takes a very different approach to connecting with its customers in this market, which can be seen at its flagship store on Scotts Road. Besides a dedicated retail space on the ground floor, the store is home to a makeup academy, offering makeup lessons from accredited instructors. The flagship also features a space dedicated to events, artist collaborations and potential exhibitions, dubbed ‘M Space’, while the upper floor features a lounge area and the Jung Saem Mool Salon, which offers hairstyling and makeup services. The immersive retail experience has quickly captured beauty fans in Singapore. However, the brand’s ambition in Southeast Asia became even more evident after it signed an exclusive partnership with Thailand retail giant Central Market Group (CMG) last month. Ramping up presence In a statement, CMG expressed its strong confidence in the South Korean brand, which is expected to help the group achieve beauty product category sales growth of over 20 per cent this year. The company has already established four sales points at Central Ladprao, Siam Paragon, Siam Center, and Fashion Island. “Besides introducing new product innovation, we will implement omnichannel marketing activities tailored to Thai consumers,” said Edwin Yap Hawson, president of CMG.“We are gearing up to transform the brand’s point-of-sales with a sleek, modern look and progressively expand our presence both offline and online. This includes sales points in Central Department Stores and leading shopping centres, online marketplaces, and other channels in the future, to allow Jung Saem Mool to reach a wider consumer base.” Meanwhile, Paviyada Rattanasudjai, head of the beauty and technology category of CMG, explained the reason behind Jung Saem Mool’s rapid expansion in Southeast Asia was because it is a makeup brand known for “its innovative products, backed by numerous awards” and “its professional makeup techniques, which are unique to the brand”. “This sets Jung Saem Mool apart from other makeup brands, especially with its emphasis on natural makeup looks and the popular ‘Glass Skin’ trend,” Rattanasudjai said. “With consumers’ current behaviour increasingly focused on carefully selecting cosmetics and seeking products that enhance professional makeup application, we see great potential in driving the growth and expanding the customer base of the brand in Thailand”. Complex market with room for growth Before the boom of South Korean cosmetic brands among Thai customers, coupled with the rising popularity of K-Pop and K-Drama in Thailand, the country had long positioned itself as a leader in the beauty category in Southeast Asia, with strong sales associated with the growth of tourism and Thailand’s growing entertainment industry. The cosmetics industry – dominated by local beauty giants such as Mistine and Kmart – ranks as one of the top five sectors contributing to Thailand’s GDP and was valued at US$6.6 billion in 2022, according to Euromonitor. “Currently, the cosmetics market in Thailand continues to grow steadily, with a total value exceeding 300 billion baht,” said Hawson. While many Korean brands have shifted away from China in search of new opportunities in Southeast Asia and other prominent global markets, they must carefully evaluate the growth prospects when entering the region. This is particularly crucial in Thailand, where local players already have a strong presence and a deep understanding of the consumer base. Ketmanee Lertkitcha, president of the Thai Cosmetic Manufacturers Association, emphasised at a conference earlier this year that entrepreneurs should focus on building consumer confidence as the market becomes increasingly competitive and witnesses a decline in purchasing power. This advice is particularly relevant for new entrants who need to establish trust and credibility in a saturated market.