BusinessStrategy

How K-Beauty brand Jung Saem Mool aims to win over Southeast Asian shoppers

By Tong Van
While beauty enthusiasts have known Jung Saem Mool as an iconic makeup artist who has collaborated with Korean celebrities such as Lee Hyori and Song Hye Kyo, the brand is relatively new to the Southeast Asian market.  Two months after making its debut in Hong Kong in March, the brand recently expanded into Southeast Asia with its first international flagship in Singapore. It is also set to open a second retail store in the country at Ion Orchard later this year, signalling its ambitious pl

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Retailer’s choice

IR Pro - annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay