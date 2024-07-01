BusinessWorkforce

Piccolo Me appoints new group GM

(Source: Supplied. Edited by Kaycee Enerva)
By Sarah Stowe

Piccolo Me has appointed David Ciantar as its new group general manager, effective 7 July, 2024.

Ciantar moves to the cafe chain with more than 30 years of franchising and senior management experience. He has held senior key roles at McDonald’s Australia, Pizza Hut, Gloria Jeans Coffees, Telstra, Pirtek, Aramex, and Anytime Fitness.

Most recently Ciantar was a senior executive at consultancy firm Franchise Ready. He is charged with propelling Piccolo Me’s national and international expansion.

Brothers Charlie Hachem and Roy El Hachem founded the Piccolo brand in 2012. They said “We are confident that with David’s leadership, Piccolo Me will grow into an even stronger and more successful brand. His extensive background in operations, development, customer service, and franchisee support will be invaluable as we continue to make our mark in the industry.”

Piccolo Me is part of FABE (Food and Beverage Enterprises) which also manages the Go Dark and Munchiverse brands.

This story was originally published on Franchise Executives.

