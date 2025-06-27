Death of retail executive in Queensland being treated as murder 

Universal Store co-founder Greg Josephson was found stabbed to death in a Brisbane home on Thursday evening.

Queensland police have since charged a 15-year-old with murder, under a domestic violence offence.

The 58-year-old was found on the top floor of a Clayfield home where a house party, with around 30 other teenagers, was believed to be underway.

The 15-year-old was found a few streets away from the Clayfield home, and according to multiple news sources, it is understood that he made the Triple Zero call.

Several of the other teenagers present at the party have reportedly been cooperating with the police in the investigation.

The Queensland police alleged that Josephson and the 15-year-old knew each other.

The police have refused the teenager bail, and he was due to appear in Brisbane Children’s Court this morning.

Josephson founded Universal Store in 1999, with his brother Michael, and was director of the company until 2018 when it was acquired by a consortium of private equity firms, and was later listed on the ASX in 2020.