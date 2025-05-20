BusinessStrategy

Will Burberry’s Forward bet propel it into its next era?

By Tong Van
Burberry’s annual results, released last week, offer the first real test of CEO Joshua Schulman’s turn‑round strategy Burberry Forward and a reminder of the brutal arithmetic that underpins it. Revenue for the full year ended March 30 reached £2.46 billion, down 12 per cent year on year, with sales dropping across all regions led by Asia Pacific.  Burberry Forward Schulman, Burberry’s fourth chief executive in a decade, was hired last July to arrest the company’s years of drift

