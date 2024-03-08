SectorsHealth & beauty

The Quick Flick follows Singapore foray with Thai launch

By Irene Dong

Australian beauty innovator The Quick Flick will launch its presence in Thailand via a partnership with two F1rster stores. 

The first of these locations is F1rster by King Power at Siam Square, where the products were unveiled on March 1, with a second outlet to be announced next month.

“The Quick Flick is a perfect fit for Thailand’s sunny, hot climate where the way skincare feels on the skin matters and products like sunscreens and aftersun moisturisers always come in handy,” said founder Iris Smit. 

“The popularity of Australian-made suncare products in the Asian market can be linked to the stringent guidelines imposed by the TGA – the strictest in the world – and therefore increase consumer trust in the products.”

The Australian beauty brand known for its eyeliner products, The Quick Flick, also expanded its reach into Asia with Singapore as its first destination in 2022, tapping into the city state’s US$1.13 billion beauty market. 

You have 7 articles remaining. Unlock 15 free articles a month, it’s free.

Recommended By IR

Fashion & accessories

Best Jumpers takes out MFF national designer award, pocketing $130,000

Rakshnna Pattabiraman
Financial

Myer’s profit doubles during first half

Rakshnna Pattabiraman
Online marketplaces IR Pro

Zalora talks e-commerce growth drivers, consumer trends in new report

Anil Prabha
Sports & adventure

The North Face introduces NFTs with McCann Shanghai 

Tong Van
Myer CEO John King discusses the company's half year results. Image supplied
Department stores IR Pro

Myer CEO John King reveals the reasons behind its record first half

Aron Lewin