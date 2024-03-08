The Quick Flick follows Singapore foray with Thai launch

Australian beauty innovator The Quick Flick will launch its presence in Thailand via a partnership with two F1rster stores.

The first of these locations is F1rster by King Power at Siam Square, where the products were unveiled on March 1, with a second outlet to be announced next month.

“The Quick Flick is a perfect fit for Thailand’s sunny, hot climate where the way skincare feels on the skin matters and products like sunscreens and aftersun moisturisers always come in handy,” said founder Iris Smit.

“The popularity of Australian-made suncare products in the Asian market can be linked to the stringent guidelines imposed by the TGA – the strictest in the world – and therefore increase consumer trust in the products.”

The Australian beauty brand known for its eyeliner products, The Quick Flick, also expanded its reach into Asia with Singapore as its first destination in 2022, tapping into the city state’s US$1.13 billion beauty market.