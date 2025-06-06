Juliet Wine is elevating the boxed-wine market and attracting big-name investors

whereas it accounted for only 8.53 per cent in Q4 2022. Juliet Wine is one brand that has been tapping into the growing demand for boxed wine. Co-founded by best friends Allison Luvera and Lauren De Niro Pipher, Juliet Wine aims to elevate the perception of boxed wine by offering good quality wine in highly aesthetic packaging at accessible prices. Since first launching in 2022 with three stock-keeping units (SKUs) – a rosé, a pinot noir and a sauvignon blanc, via a direct-to-consumer (DTC) site – Juliet Wine has added several different varietals to its portfolio and partnered with wholesale retail partners, including Costco, Total Wine, Safeway and Whole Foods. Juliet Wine’s retail fermentation process Luvera and Pipher’s relationship began long before the launch of Juliet Wine. The two met two decades ago, when they were both working in the fashion industry. Luvera was working in marketing for publications including Vogue and InStyle, and Pipher was working in public relations for apparel brand Rag & Bone. Though they went on to work in different business sectors (Luvera in spirits and alcoholic beverages and Pipher in real estate), the two stayed connected and partnered in a professional capacity on and off. Several years ago, Luvera and Pipher began brainstorming ideas for a brand they could launch and realised that there was a notable white space in the spirits and alcoholic beverages industry. “We were brainstorming different ways that we might want to work together to build something really innovative and to bring a more sustainable product into the wine industry,” Pipher, Juliet Wine’s president, explained to Inside Retail. “We came across the incredible attributes of boxed wine and how it does offer the most eco-friendly format available in the market. It also has a lot of other amazing value propositions, in terms of being convenient, durable and long-lasting, so we dove in.” From start to finish, it took approximately 18 months of raising funds, speaking with wineries and producing their own custom wine “box” packaging, before Juliet Wine officially launched on the market. After initially seeking help from friends and family, Pipher and Luvera, Juliet Wine’s CEO, used their combined connections from working with high-profile companies, such as luxury wine and spirits manufacturer Pernod Ricard and Uber, to drive funding efforts. Before launching the company, Luvera, Juliet Wine’s CEO, and Pipher were able to raise US$3.5 million from investors, including Jonathan Neman, the CEO and founder of Sweetgreen, and Lauren Bosworth, the CEO and founder of Love Wellness. To date, Pipher said the brand has raised approximately US$6 million from a mixture of investors, angel and otherwise, and venture funds. What makes Juliet Wine stand out in the market From the very beginning, Luvera and Pipher wanted to ensure that Juliet Wine stood out from the boxed-wine brands that have traditionally dominated the market, such as Franzia. In addition to finding a top-tier winery, the duo focused on differentiating their product through their packaging, from colour and design to creating a custom cylindrical wine “box”, which took up a significant portion of their journey to launch. “I believe it was Allison who had the idea that rather than trying to structure this as a regular rectangular box, we should draw inspiration from high-end whiskey boxes. Historically, they have an aluminum top and bottom, which you sort of have to pry off, so they’re not as user-friendly as our box is,” Pipher said. The co-founders teamed up with packaging designers to create the custom packaging, which currently has two patents pending. The cylindrical box bridges the gap between boxes and bottles. It has a rope handle that allows it to be carried more comfortably, an easy-to-remove top, so customers can remove the pouch from the box if needed, and it is highly recyclable. For the parts that can’t be recycled at home, Juliet Wine offers a free return shipping label and ensures they are disposed of in a sustainable manner. “We tried to think through all of the pain points of existing boxed wines’ functionality on the market to see how we could optimise it for the modern consumer,” said Pipher. The aesthetic component was certainly not ignored during the design process. “We wanted something that would appeal across different generations,” Pipher explained. “We were thinking about a modern female consumer primarily, but wanted it to also potentially be attractive to anyone. We drew our inspiration primarily from vintage Mediterranean brands, and the custom logo that we have is rooted in an Italian art deco style with a colour palette inspired by the coastal Mediterranean.” What’s next for Juliet Wine Since launching onto the market with three SKUs, Juliet Wine has expanded its portfolio to include a chardonnay, an orange wine, a pinot noir and a cabernet sauvignon. Over the first half of the year, Juliet Wine has doubled its stockists to roughly 700 doors and plans to be in 1000 brick-and-mortar locations across retailers, such as Harris Teeter, Costco, Total Wine, Safeway and Whole Foods, by the end of 2025. The co-founders disclosed that Juliet Wine experienced 150 per cent year-over-year revenue growth between 2023 and 2024 and projected their revenue to triple between 2024 and 2025. For now, the duo is focusing on their current retail partners and steadily expanding their reach to be as accessible to their growing customer base as possible. Aside from their growing list of retail partners, the proudest accomplishment for the two so far, Pipher commented, has been seeing consumers enjoying their brand in real life. “For me, it’s when I meet someone who is expressive about the fact that they love the wine, love the brand and are so excited about it. That just brings me so much joy to think and know that people are choosing to spend their hard-earned dollars on a product that Allison and I willed into existence. I’m still flabbergasted every time it happens,” Pipher admitted.