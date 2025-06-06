DigitalFood & beverage

Juliet Wine is elevating the boxed-wine market and attracting big-name investors

A container of Juliet Wine’s pinot noir is set on a dining room table with a printed tablecloth, set against a light grey background.
“We thought all of the pain points of boxed wines’ functionality to see how we could optimize it.”
By Nicole Kirichanskaya
Traditionally, boxed wine has been viewed as the drink of choice for college students, downing cheap glasses of wine at parties.  However, in recent years, there has been a growing movement within the wine and spirits industry to elevate the perception of boxed wine, a rapidly rising retail category in itself.  As reported by Fintech, a business solutions provider specialising in the alcohol industry, as of Q3 2023, boxed wine accounted for 10.59 per cent of total wine spending, where

Recommended By IR

Store design

Singapore homewares chain Castlery opens in Sydney

Stephanie Caite Chadwick
Leadership IR Pro

What Alibaba’s Joe Tsai learned about building a winning culture from the NBA

Heather McIlvaine
Workforce

Failed retailer C de C Shoes caught underpaying staff

Stephanie Caite Chadwick
Workforce IR Pro

Tapping uni students to drive innovation: Temple & Webster’s plan to hit $1bn

Tamera Francis

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Daily IR Pro content delivered to your inbox
  • Essential retail insights and intelligence
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Weekly career and leadership advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
EOFY sale

IR Pro - annual

$199 +GST per year. Save 35%. (Auto renews at $312+GST (full rate) annually.)
  • Daily IR Pro content delivered to your inbox
  • Essential retail insights and intelligence
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Weekly career and leadership advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay