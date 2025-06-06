BusinessStrategy

Family-run retailers must get ready for the Great Wealth Transfer. Here’s how

an image of the back of a man sitting at a conference table with the sun shining through the window
The Great Wealth Transfer is a time to protect brand equity. Unsplash
By Lyn Nguyen
The Great Wealth Transfer is well under way, as baby boomers around the world retire or die, handing over their life’s work. For some, it means passing the reins to the next generation; for others, preparing for a sale to fund retirement. Either way, trillions of dollars in assets are shifting hands, reshaping the global economy in the process. For family-run retailers, the Great Wealth Transfer is more than just a financial event – it’s a time to protect brand equity built over decades an

Recommended By IR

Store design

Singapore homewares chain Castlery opens in Sydney

Stephanie Caite Chadwick
Leadership IR Pro

What Alibaba’s Joe Tsai learned about building a winning culture from the NBA

Heather McIlvaine
Workforce

Failed retailer C de C Shoes caught underpaying staff

Stephanie Caite Chadwick
Workforce

‘Just another day in retail’: Study finds sexual harassment rife across industry

Robert Stockdill

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Daily IR Pro content delivered to your inbox
  • Essential retail insights and intelligence
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Weekly career and leadership advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
EOFY sale

IR Pro - annual

$199 +GST per year. Save 35%. (Auto renews at $312+GST (full rate) annually.)
  • Daily IR Pro content delivered to your inbox
  • Essential retail insights and intelligence
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Weekly career and leadership advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay