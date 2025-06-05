Loyalty war: David Jones signs with Qantas after Myer move

David Jones has teamed up with Qantas as the premium department store prepares to launch its loyalty program – David Jones Rewards – later this year.

As part of the partnership, customers will be able to earn and redeem either David Jones Rewards Points or Qantas Points when they shop at the retailer’s 40 stores and online.

David Jones shoppers will be able to redeem their Qantas Points on a wide range of rewards across the Qantas Frequent Flyer program, including 20 million reward seats, flight upgrades, hotel stays and other travel perks.

“Our customers are at the heart of the 187-year-old David Jones business, and we look forward to recognising and rewarding them with a new market leading premium loyalty experience,” said CEO Scott Fyfe.

“The new David Jones Rewards program is a key initiative under our Vision 2025+ strategy, which delivers a solid runway towards future growth and, most importantly, will deliver millions of Australians more choice, more value, and more rewards,” he added.

The department store’s mobile app will be the central hub of the rewards program, allowing customers to link their memberships, track their points balance, and access exclusive benefits.

The move comes as Myer announced the revamp of its app and the Myer One loyalty program to target younger shoppers.

Qantas Frequent Flyer was launched in 1987 and currently has more than 17 million members. The number of points members have earned through retailers has doubled in the last five years.