BusinessStrategy

What does Ssense’s rescue deal mean for its future?

A computer screen showcasing a searchtab from Ssense.
“Ssense has been given a second chance and a real opportunity to turn things around.”
By Nicole Kirichanskaya
Between the ongoing cost-of-living crisis and countless tariff shifts, including the one recently confirmed by a Supreme Court ruling, luxury retailers across the indie and legacy spectrum have been struggling to hold the focus of the luxury customer in recent years. One retail player that has had a notably rough go of things in recent years is the Canadian luxury and streetwear retailer Ssense. The Montreal-based retailer, founded by brothers Rami Atallah, Bassel Atallah and Firas Atallah in 20

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - Monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Retailer’s choice

IR Pro - Annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now

Recommended By IR

An Ikea 'Planning Studio' sign in the front window of a store
Strategy IR Pro

Ikea’s US expansion plan: New stores, lower prices and a major NYC flagship

Nicole Kirichanskaya
woolworths store interior
Supermarkets

Woolworths profit falls 20.6 per cent amid strikes, changing consumer habits

Celene Ignacio
westfield paramatta
Shopping centres & malls

Scentre Group’s net operating income up on more customer visits

Celene Ignacio
daniel bracken
Luxury

Michael Hill CEO, MD Daniel Bracken passes away

Celene Ignacio
Blank Street Coffee co-founders Vinay Menda and Issam Freiha
Strategy IR Pro

How Blank Street Coffee is disrupting the coffee industry and expanding globally

Nicole Kirichanskaya
dusk australia room sprays
Furniture & homewares

Soaring online sales drive rise in Dusk’s net income

Celene Ignacio
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay