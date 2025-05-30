Myer to launch shoppable app, revamp loyalty program

Myer will launch its shoppable app in a bid to accelerate online sales and create a seamless mobile-first experience.

Myer’s current app has over 2.4 million downloads with more than 1.2 million active users.

Customers will be able to shop within the app, eliminating the need to switch to a mobile browser, and creating a personalised destination to shop for Myer products.

The offering will be rolled out along with its new rewards and offers hub in August or September of this year.

The brand’s focus on enhancing personalisation will also include a tech-integrated roll-out of its new partnerships, a scaling of the brand’s tech capabilities, and the use of AI and automation to implement advanced use cases of its offerings.

“We’ve found that many products and brands are no longer hitting the mark, and we will strengthen our capability in this area through advanced analytics and AI to ensure our range is aligned with continually evolving customer preferences,” said executive chair Olivia Wirth.

The upgrades to the Myer app will likely enable younger shoppers to more easily access the brand’s product offerings, a key goal of the company moving forward.

“We need to broaden our appeal and there is real opportunity, particularly in the under-30s and the 31-to-43-year-olds, as well as the 60+ group,” said Wirth.

The group is also prioritising its Myer One loyalty program and is combining customer insights with tech optimisation to achieve increased engagement in its loyalty program.

Myer has indicated it will push to increase customer engagement, cross-shopping across Myer brands, Myer One sign-ups and spending, and the average credits earned by each member per year.