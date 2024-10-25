StoresOpenings & closings

Luggage label Antler to open first Sydney store 

(Source: Supplied)
By Irene Dong

British travel brand Antler will open its first brick-and-mortar store in Sydney next month. 

Located at Homebush DFO, the store features a modern look and offers several travel collections which focus on functionality and style. 

Antler’s MD, Kirsty Glenne, shared that opening a brick-and-mortar store in Sydney is “an important strategic initiative for Antler”.

“Homebush is an exciting premium retail destination that we wanted to test alongside other great brands such as Prada, Burberry, and Jimmy Choo,” she said. 

“As our first physical retail proposition here, customers will be able to immerse in the full brand experience and Antler product quality in person.”

Before the Australian opening, Antler launched its first New York City store in July and continues its global expansion in key markets, including Italy, Berlin and Paris

