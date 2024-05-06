BusinessWorkforce

How to recruit and retain the retail industry’s top talent according to experts

By Stephanie Caite Chadwick
Retention of key talent is a major challenge in any industry, but particularly in retail with its high turnover rate. At the World Retail Congress in Paris, industry executives and experts weighed in on a panel to advise retailers on the best strategies to improve employee retention, create jobs that meet needs and ensure effective management. Because despite retail businesses having some of the best marketers in the world, attracting and retaining frontline staff has escalated into a crisis.

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
MOST POPULAR

IR Pro - annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now