Bentley launches luggage collection inspired by GT vehicles

Luxury car maker Bentley is extending its footprint beyond the automotive sector by releasing a new luggage collection inspired by its latest vehicles, the Continental GT and GTC.

The collection features a three-piece set – a weekender bag, a backpack, and a wash bag – and comes in Gravity Grey, a colour introduced with Bentley’s fourth-generation vehicles.

Each piece is hand-made in Italy, hand-stitched and edged in contrast colours; front buckled pockets; ‘debossed’ luggage tags with subtle emblems; and internal leather-trimmed compartments.

The bags also feature accent stripes in three colours: Mandarin, Kingfisher, and Hotspur, hues that reflect the interiors of Bentley cars.

The Bentley luggage collection is available online at US$3100 per set. Items cannot be purchased separately.