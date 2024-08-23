How the ‘four Ds’ help Ghd MD Ludovic Dellazzeri stay productive

ich includes almost a decade at L’Oreal as the general manager of its professional range and a stint as the general manager of Kerastase and Shu Uemura Art of Hair. Inside Retail: What roles have you held whilst paving your career path in the retail industry? Ludovic Dellazzeri: I first entered the industry by completing internships overseas during my business studies with brands such as Evian, Pommery, and Givenchy. For the past 25 years, I have been in the retail beauty industry, starting from sales to marketing and in the last 21 years, in general management with brands such as Lancome, Kerastase, L’Oreal and Ghd. IR: What challenges have you faced in your career and how have you dealt with them? LD: The challenges I have encountered have generally been driven by a need to overcome or to be ahead of changing environments, whether external or internal. My attitude is to simplify the conundrum or opportunity and act with intentionality and at pace, with respect and inclusion of the people involved. More often than not, these challenges are never as big as one thought, so the resolution is faster and the reward is greater. IR: What are some of your career highlights so far? LD: I take each progress and accomplishment as highlights, so there are a few, but in more recent times, [they include] having Ghd recognised as an employer of choice for companies under 99 employees and having Ghd be the first company recognised by Research Australia for our contribution to the National Breast Cancer Foundation. But most importantly, I have been blessed to have teams that have stayed with me for most of my tenures, which make any achievements possible. IR: What do you love about your job? LD: Diversity, and making the incredible and impossible a reality. IR: What advice would you give someone wanting to get into your line of work? LD: Do everything with passion and be intentional. IR: What are some of the key leadership lessons you’ve picked up throughout your career? LD: The intelligence of one never equals the power of a team and being uncomfortable is the fuel to success. IR: What does a typical day look like for you? LD: Get up early, a walk and self-reflection, a quick review of international news, social news and events on various platforms, followed by a well-organised day with short 30-45-minute power meetings and time for networking with the team in the office, to finish with overseas team meetings with our main office in the UK. IR: What does your desk/work environment look like? LD: Open door, fairly clean desk, a round table for discussions, a blackboard for brainstorming, and a credenza with hero brand moments and the latest products. IR: Do you use any apps or tools to manage your time? LD: Just clear colour coding for each of my meetings. IR: Do you have any work “hacks” or productivity tips and tricks? LD: The four Ds: do, delay, delegate, delete. IR: What’s your approach to in-person, remote or hybrid working? LD: All work promotes happiness and productivity if well managed. But I believe in the combination of all approaches, not just one. IR: Do you have any hobbies that help you switch off and stay balanced? LD: Exploring the outdoors, beach, and forest with my family, and my two golden retrievers.