Wesfarmers names John Gualtieri as MD of Officeworks

Wesfarmers has named John Gualtieri as the new MD of Officeworks, succeeding Sarah Hunter.

Gualtieri is currently CEO of Kmart and Target. He was previously CEO of Kmart and later assumed the role following the simplification of the operating models for both brands.

Last year, Kmart posted a sales growth of 4.4 per cent to $11 billion and a rise in earnings of 24.6 per cent to $958 million.

Officeworks, however, saw significantly lower growth, with sales rising 2.3 per cent to $3.4 billion, and a 4 per cent increase in earnings to $208 million.

“John joins Officeworks at an exciting time, with the business focused on strengthening its omnichannel customer experience, transforming its technology offer and scaling its business-to-business operations,” said Rob Scott, MD of Wesfarmers.

Before his time at Wesfarmers, Gualtieri spent 20 years at Myer in a variety of operational roles.

He will take over the role of MD of Officeworks from Hunter starting this August.

Hunter joined the group in 2010 and has taken up a range of senior roles, including at Coles as the program director of its demerger from Wesfarmers in 2018.