BusinessRegulatory

‘Systematic failure’: 85 Degrees franchisor fined $1.44 million for wage theft 

(Source: 85 Degrees Coffee Australia/Facebook)
By Sean Cao

The franchisor of the 85 Degrees cafe chain in Australia has been fined $1.44 million for underpayments at its franchisee outlets in Sydney.

85 Degrees Coffee Australia, which operated 85 Degrees-branded outlets in NSW and the ACT, was charged for “systematic failure to ensure compliance within its franchise network”, according to the Fair Work Ombudsman (FWO).

The FWO discovered the contraventions when it conducted proactive audits at the company. The nine affected workers engaged in cashier, baker and kitchen-hand positions at eight 85 Degrees locations in Sydney in 2019.

They were underpaid a combined $32,321, including minimum rates, overtime entitlements, penalty rates for weekend, public holiday and evening work, casual loadings, laundry allowances, and annual leave entitlements.

While 85 Degrees did not directly underpay the workers, it has been held legally liable under the responsible franchisor entity provisions.

“85 Degrees’ conduct in this matter was completely unacceptable,” said Fair Work Ombudsman Anna Booth. “The company had been on notice for some time about compliance issues in its network but failed to take reasonable steps as a responsible franchisor to address those issues.”

The penalty comes after the FWO secured $475,200 in penalties against 85 Degrees in 2022 for exploiting young Taiwanese students in Sydney. The FWO also entered into an Enforceable Undertaking with the company in 2015 over underpayments and record-keeping contraventions.

You have 7 articles remaining. Unlock 15 free articles a month, it’s free.

Recommended By IR

Outgoing Brand Collective CEO Eric Morris. Image supplied
Workforce

Brand Collective CEO Eric Morris steps down, successor named

Rakshnna Pattabiraman
Sustainability

Armani tests sustainable cotton production in Italy

Elisa Anzolin
Hardware IR Pro

How HomePro aims to grow in Thailand’s fragmented DIY market 

Michael Baker
Financial IR Pro

The honeymoon is over; is your brand prepared for what comes next?

Simon Porter
Financial

‘Wake up and change direction’ retailers tell Reserve Bank

Robert Stockdill
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay