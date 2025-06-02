BusinessWorkforce

The tools that keep retail founders educated, punctual, effective and inspired

An image of a woman with black hair wearing a virtual reality headset against a purple background
By Stephanie Caite Chadwick
The retail industry has a rapid and ever-changing pace where agility and innovation is not only expected but demanded. Brand founders have to keep up with technological advancements, supply chain disruptions, and changing social media algorithms all while managing day-to-day operations. From sleek portable monitors to project management platforms, today’s brand builders are embracing tech that fuels focus and purposeful progress. They’re drawing inspiration from authors who turned vision

Recommended By IR

Pet supplies IR Pro

Meet the Aussie pet accessories business with 14-carat leads starting at $550

Tamera Francis
Financial

Tony Nash is back at Booktopia as CEO steps down; mass redundancies loom

Celene Ignacio
Luxury

Lovisa names new CEO – poached from Smiggle

Sean Cao
Leadership IR Pro

How to unlock the potential of your team

Ishan Galapathy

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Daily IR Pro content delivered to your inbox
  • Essential retail insights and intelligence
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Weekly career and leadership advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
EOFY sale

IR Pro - annual

$199 +GST per year. Save 35%. (Auto renews at $312+GST (full rate) annually.)
  • Daily IR Pro content delivered to your inbox
  • Essential retail insights and intelligence
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Weekly career and leadership advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay