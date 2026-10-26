‘We are building this brand together’: Matilda Djerf on the power of community

Johansson had launched Djerf Avenue’s direct-to-consumer (DTC) website, featuring the Core Collection: nine apparel SKUs focused on everyday wardrobe essentials. In late 2026, the brand reached another milestone, opening its first permanent bricks-and-mortar store in the heart of Manhattan’s NoHo neighbourhood at 25 Bond Street. Djerf spoke with Inside Retail about what has driven Djerf Avenue’s appeal among American consumers and her current favourite item from the brand. Inside Retail: Having started as a DTC brand, what does it feel like to have a physical space where people can step in and walk away with a shopping bag in hand? Matilda Djerf: From the start, being DTC was very important to us because we wanted to be in charge of the shopping experience, and we also wanted to understand our customers’ shopping behaviour. It was also important to us [with DTC] to present all sizes, from extra-extra small to triple extra-large, on the website. So when you go to our product pages, you’ll find your size. We wanted information about our factories, our fabric, and how we source everything to be available online. Before a customer presses the shop button, we want them to feel really confident about what they are buying and where it comes from. So we’ve always wanted to open that door for them, and I think you have to be DTC to be able to control that journey for the customer. After six years, it came to a point where we were eager to deepen that relationship with existing customers, but also to tap into a new market with new customers. Retail is that perfect space for that, and to build out your brand world and for customers to have a real-life conversation with the team. So opening a bricks-and-mortar store felt like the natural next step for us. IR: As someone who has largely built a brand off of a social media following, how much of a role has your community played in not only the rise of your brand, but also in bringing the physical store to life? MD: Djerf Avenue as a brand was built on the communication that I had with my community. So many of the conversations that I had with them led to me launching Djerf Avenue. From the start, they have been the face of our brand, starting from the first shoot that we did. When it comes to product development, they’ve played such a role in what we produce and how we are building this brand together. We do so much with our community, and they’re always front and center of every decision that we take. Whenever we have a big meeting, whether it’s product development or other areas where we can improve, I usually like there to be an empty chair in the room because in that chair I imagine our customers sitting. We also start meetings by going around the table and talking about what our customer is listening to at the moment, what they’re wearing and thinking; that way, you always bring the customer into the room and keep them top of mind. So when you’re making decisions around the table, the customer is there with you. And when we shaped out the store, that feeling has been at the forefront of everything that we have done. IR: More than half of Djerf Avenue’s customer base is from the US. What do you think it is about Djerf Avenue’s “Scandi Girl” aesthetic that drew in so many American shoppers? MD: I would like to think it’s the Scandinavian lifestyle and our ability to appreciate the small things in life and take the moment to slow down. At Djerf Avenue, we’re very good at making sure that people feel things, whether that is a feeling of being at home or a general feeling of calmness and feeling really confident in the outfit that you’re wearing. I think that translates to the US audience, but also, I think that translates globally because in this day and age, I think that everybody is just yearning for a little peace of mind and a little moment for themselves and to be celebrated. IR: What can we expect to see from Djerf Avenue in Q4? MD: In the next few months, we have special things happening for sure. We have a partnership that we’re very excited about, we have a holiday collection coming out, and we’re celebrating our birthday on December 6. I feel like the last months of the year, it’s always go, go, go, and big things are happening. Also, the holiday season is really special for us. It’s a way for us to tap into categories like loungewear and to really have fun with them. IR: Aside from DTC and your own store, are you looking to expand with other online retailers, like Revolve, or more physical retailers like Nordstrom or Bloomingdale’s? MD: Right now, our main focus is to continue building our DTC business and to continue building our retail experience and having that customer come in and feel really taken care of. But we never say never about other wholesale opportunities. I think that when it makes sense, it can be really special and really fun to be able to partner up with a household name like Selfridges. It will always come back to us being really intentional about how and when we show up for our customer. IR: What is your current favourite SKU from Djerf Avenue? MD: Oh, that is a tricky question. I feel like my answer right now is just the Sweet Wool Poncho, which is what I’m wearing all the time. I always like to throw it in my bag. It’s the perfect transitional item now when it’s chilly in the morning, then warmer in the day. Further reading: How Forvr Mood sets the mood with its candles brand