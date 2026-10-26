Aldi to repay workers $55 million after class action lawsuit

Aldi has agreed to pay $55 million to about 32,000 current and former employees to settle a large-scale class action lawsuit filed in the Federal Court by the Shop, Distributive and Allied Employees Association (SDA Union).

Justice McElwaine approved the settlement, which requires the payments to be made by March 31, 2027. The case was first pursued by an SDA investigation in 2022, with litigation beginning in 2023.

In July, Aldi agreed to pay the settlement prior to approval in the Federal Court.

The court found the settlement warranted due to a series of underpayment offences, which included employees who performed work before and after their rostered shift start time for which they were not paid, including consequential benefits triggered by the additional time worked.

It added that Aldi warehouse workers were required to perform a range of pre-commencement tasks before their rostered shift start time for which they were not paid, including consequential benefits triggered by the additional time worked.

“The settlement provides a fair and reasonable calculation methodology to determine the actual quantum of underpayments, adds interest to the determined amounts, [and] there is no deduction for the costs of the litigation or any commission,” Justice McElwaine said.

The ruling added that a continued trial could have incurred $18 million in costs, not commencing until mid-2028.

“For too long, workers across the retail industry have been expected to undertake tasks before or after their rostered shifts without being properly compensated,” SDA national secretary Gerard Dwyer said.

“Aldi is one of the largest supermarket operators in Australia. Individual workers should not have to take on a multinational employer to recover their lawful entitlements.”

Aldi said it began to make repayments in 2022 after finding evidence of underpayments. “Beginning in 2022, Aldi has made payments to warehouse and store employees to avoid the risk that these employees may have performed some tasks before the commencement of their shift and, in the case of store employees, at the completion of their shift,” the supermarket said in a statement.

“Aldi does not dispute that employees are entitled to payment for work outside their rostered shifts where they are required to perform work and do in fact perform work.”