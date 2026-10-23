StoresLeasing

Brisbane PO set for new life as mixed-use precinct

(Source: CBRE/ website)
By My Nguyen

Australia Post has finalised a 99-year leasehold agreement for the heritage-listed General Post Office in Brisbane, which will be transformed into a mixed-use property.

Located at 261 Queen Street, the 1872 property has been offered to the market for the first time and will be revised by real estate investment management and advisory firm Mackwell.

Australia Post will continue to offer its full range of postal services in Brisbane’s city centre and will remain in the precinct.

Under the development plans, the historic structure will become a mixed-use precinct, featuring new office accommodation and retail spaces. 

Project stakeholders noted that the redevelopment aims to align with the surrounding Queen Street Mall and support commercial growth in the CBD ahead of the 2032 Olympic Games.

“We know how important our services are to the community and the Post Office will continue to operate from this site, ensuring CBD workers and residents have easy and convenient access,” said Craig Roberts, Australia Post Group’s CFO.

Mackwell’s MD, John Robson, said the long-term agreement offers a rare chance to develop retail and office offerings within the city’s established commercial hubs while preserving the property’s structural heritage.

The transaction was brokered by CBRE Capital Markets – Offices, Queensland.

Australia Post confirmed that postal operations at the site will remain active during the transition, while the GPO post office will continue regular trading hours.

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