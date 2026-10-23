BusinessStrategy

Are you measuring your stores’ success the wrong way?

Businesswoman
“The psychology and nuance, the magic behind in-store is forgotten.” (Source: Depositphotos)
By Taylor Fielding
Every week we see another news story about failing retailers closing stores. Typically the view is that they’re unprofitable. Yet this is a misconception that too many continue to make. Today your bricks and mortar stores should prioritise experience over transactions. Some retailers are already making the switch.  This isn’t only TFM marketing research and feedback making this point. During a recent trip to the Gold Coast, I sat down for a podcast chat with Simon Beard, responsible for

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