Are you measuring your stores’ success the wrong way?

le for one of Australia’s biggest retail exits following the $600m sale of Culture Kings. His path from market trader to clothing empire is well-trodden, but some of the lessons he shared with me, still haven’t been heeded. For Culture Kings 85% of customers experienced the store first, yet digital represented 100% more money as a channel. But it was the store, or ‘studio’ and he phrased it, that created the relationship. Here are three ways retailers should be refocusing priorities heading into the business end of retailers’ year. Showrooming There was a time in the not so distant past, when customers would look in a local store, to find a product, then scour the internet for the cheapest place that sold it. I’m sure there are agents that could do this job today, saving more time. But in an ever digitised world, shoppers crave tangibility. They crave discovery of products through analogue means. Walking through the threshold, and getting to ensure the fit and feel of clothes match their body. From clients we’ve worked with, like Price Attack, we’ve seen the success of selling products off the back of having a salon in-store. The tangible and immediacy persuades the purchase on the way out. Wrapping that journey into something pleasurable helps experience and the basket size. Simon knew the emotion involved with parting with cash from his market stall days, where he’d throw digital cameras to the floor, to add some theatre and convince passers-by of the product’s ‘shockproof’ feature. Gaining buy-in before price even comes into the conversation. And those exchange stakes, only amplified as the spaces he sold in grew. Talent at Culture Kings had to complete 20 hours of training videos and get sign-off from a manager before working the floor. It’s not a shop, ‘it’s the content’ that can help shift a customer’s emotions. Emotional experience trumps loyalty schemes Loyalty is a much debated topic, given the economic downturn and thinning of margins we’ve all felt this year. Simon is not alone in his belief that discounting is only training your customer to wait for a sale. Beard believes that loyalty needs to come from experience with the brand. Trusting that the elements they care about (e.g. sizing, style, material, ethical practices) will align with theirs. Culture Kings chose Las Vegas as a store hub, given the high visitor numbers from around the country passing through the destination. Typically, you find loyalty programs create data that marketers can use to justify decisions around brand vs performance. But if you’re gearing your activity to customers that favour sales, that won’t help you throughout the year. Loyalty needs to be created from the aspirational, the connection people have with your brand. What are you making them feel when they walk through the door? Rather than over-spend in high-traffic areas in Brisbane, Beard opted for basements where he could invest the money saved on rent, into the design and environment for his customers. It’s all about the team and humans who are helping to guide customers through the journey. That’s the point Simon expanded on gamifying the in-store experience, with arcade machines with limited sneakers that could be won. Customers who spent $100 or more got a token to gain access to the machine. Playing on persuasion and dopamine, and the male approach to shopping that if you’re there, you may as well get a whole season’s worth of stuff, free duffle bags were offered to those spending in excess of $500. Money can’t buy Psychological principles of wanting to belong, influence our choices. So do the desire to be a part of something very few other people witness. Scarcity is also social currency only today. Which explained some of the thinking that Simon had for the experiential promos he curated as part of Culture Kings’ brand. Bribing Justin Bieber’s entourage with $10K in cash, just to get him in store, checking out the clothing racks, and then he spent $10K in the store! All of this is from the top line brand marketing playbook. Cool by association. Social media gave a platform for brands like Culture Kings to experiment and connect with their customers and prospective audience. Giving people money can’t buy experiences, ties into others wanting to be a part of the next one. Aspirational doesn’t only exist in the price tag. It can be constructed. Culture Kings built enormous Hat Walls, where staff would have to get a ladder, or Cherry Picker in the Las Vegas store, to reach down these amazing hats. Customers are invested in the product, before they even try it on. There’s a theater to it all. So make your next promo remarkable, so you’re talked about beyond the size of your discount. What the store means in 2027 Shoppers in 2026 are looking for a reason to go in-store, interacting with tangible products, with Gen Z citing digital overload and fatigue. Culture Kings was ahead of the curve, which is why it did so well. Today’s retailers are often so performance driven, it puts pressure on stores and teams to sell. The psychology and nuance, the magic behind in-store is forgotten. Sure there may still be some exceptions, perhaps convenience stores. But retailers shouldn’t close poor performing stores just because they’re unprofitable. They should reframe its bricks and mortar’s purpose. If you’re still looking at the store as an individual P&L, then you’re misunderstanding its role in FY26/27.