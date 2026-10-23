Australia Post CEO Paul Graham to retire after five years

Australia Post CEO and MD Paul Graham has told the government-owned company he will retire after more than five years in the role.

Graham will remain in post until the end of the current financial year. Australia Post’s chair, Siobhan McKenna, thanked Graham for navigating an “unprecedented” period of change in the sector.

“Paul delivered landmark reforms under our ‘Post26 Strategy’ with the support of our shareholders and launched the next phase of our modernisation through our Post30 plan,” McKenna said.

“He has strengthened our role in Australia’s e-commerce economy, enhanced the customer experience and transformed our operations. These strategies have set Australia Post on a clear path to long-term sustainability.”

The Australia Post board said it will review internal and external options as it searches for Graham’s successor.

“Paul has led Australia Post with purpose, determination and energy through a period of significant challenge for our business and the broader industries in which we operate,” McKenna added.

Graham said he will remain focused on Australia Post’s operations and assisting in a smooth handover.

“Australia Post is a remarkable organisation with a unique place in the lives and hearts of the Australian community, and I am extremely proud of what our team has achieved,” he said.

“We have worked hard to ensure Australia Post remains one of the very few national postal operators to not require government funding and remain in public hands, while continuing to invest and grow our operations and supporting our team members, licensees and the Australian community.”