BusinessRegulatory

What a 15 per cent GST would really cost the shop floor

Dirty Janes Bowral
Dirty Janes’ Jane Crowley sees a fraught journey between budget repair and the retail till. (Source: Dirty Janes)
By Tahlia Whitfield
When Jane Crowley was asked how a higher GST would land at her business, Dirty Janes, a collection of vintage emporiums, she began counting the businesses inside her business. In fact, there are 250 small enterprises and artisans represented by the vintage emporium, and many operate outside the GST register. “Theoretically, if GST were to be raised, even by 1 per cent this will have a big impact on Dirty Janes,” she told Inside Retail in response to a fiscal proposition to lift the GST from

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