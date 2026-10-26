What a 15 per cent GST would really cost the shop floor

om 10 to 15 per cent. The Treasury meets the retail shop Earlier this month, the Australian public policy think-tank, The Grattan Institute, published a report which called on the federal government to increase GST from 10 to 15 per cent, extending to all food, including basic groceries currently exempt from the tax. The institute proposed some substantial offsets, estimating $76 billion raised annually would fund $33 billion in income tax cuts, $25 billion in welfare increases and about $18 billion for state budgets. Explaining the pressure behind the proposal in The Conversation, Grattan Institute researchers Matthew Bowes and Erin-Lea Brown wrote that GST revenue flowing to the states has fallen from 3.7 per cent of the economy in 2007 to 3.3 per cent in 2025. Grattan calculates that the poorest 40 per cent of households would perhaps come out ahead once the tax cuts and welfare increases are included. However, for retailers such as Crowley, a lot would depend on whether customers felt they had more to spend once higher prices were factored in. A fully passed-through increase would take an ordinarily taxable item priced at $110 to $115, assuming its underlying price remained $100. In other words, a 4.55 per cent increase in the customer’s bill. For eligible purchases, registered businesses can claim GST credits – traders outside the register carry the tax in their costs. Crowley says many Dirty Janes sellers “would then succumb to a further tax on their business purchases, without the ability to claim it back”. Grattan’s compensation includes proposed increases of 20 per cent to JobSeeker and Youth Allowance, 50 per cent to Rent Assistance and 8 per cent to pensions. But whether that money travels from household budgets into discretionary retail is another calculation altogether. “Income tax cuts only go so far,” Crowley said, continuing that her sellers still rely on customers having money left after the essentials and feeling willing to spend it. Higher grocery bills could consume some of that replenished spending power before a shopper reaches an antique dealer. Responding to the Conversation article, Chifley Research Centre executive director Emma Dawson challenged the durability of that bargain, arguing the proposed compensation for low income workers and welfare recipients will deteriorate fast, putting household spending under pressure again. “This report is flawed in its assumptions, cowardly in its ambition, and designed to further profits for capital,” she said, adding that the modelling may look persuasive but the assumptions lack an understanding of how 80 per cent of the country lives. “Raising the cost of the weekly grocery shop by 10-15 per cent is an appalling idea.” The St Vincent de Paul Society went so far as to urge the federal government to reject a GST increase, warning it would take a greater share of income from poorer households. “An increase to the GST is the last thing everyday households can afford,” national president Mark Gaetani said in a statement last week. The charity said growing demand for food relief, help with utility bills and emergency assistance showed how little room households had to absorb higher prices. The high street’s terms and conditions COSBOA chief executive Skye Cappuccio wants the proposal assessed against business growth and household pressures. “For small retailers, an increase in the GST could have implications for prices and consumer spending, so any proposal needs to be considered carefully and as part of a much broader tax reform agenda,” she told Inside Retail. Implementation would bring its own commonplace demands like updating prices and accounting systems, explaining increases and deciding how much margin to give up. Crowley anticipates that a GST increase will result in more cash being taken out of vital cash flows, leaving margins tighter than they’ve ever been before. “Retail businesses, especially small regional businesses, keep the High Streets open,” she said. “They employ local staff, create community within our towns and generate ideas to rejuvenate struggling regional economies.” Grattan’s proposal may promise a stronger public balance sheet; however, Crowley’s 250 businesses will discover its merits through the exacting plebiscite of the daily till.