Telstra bets on retail with ‘largest and most ambitious store yet’

Telecommunications giant Telstra has put its faith in retail, opening its “largest and most ambitious” store yet in Melbourne’s Bourke Street Mall.

The company claims the store redefines the telecom industry’s retail model, promising a combination of experiential and bespoke customer experiences.

“There are plenty of things customers can do online in moments,” Telstra said. “For decisions like choosing a new device, working through a complex question or understanding what new technology can actually do, being able to see it, try it and talk it through with someone can add another layer of confidence.”

More than 100 people and over 20 specialist partners have worked on the store over the past two years, Telstra added.

Customers can use an in-store concierge experience or a dedicated consultation space. The flagship also includes a workshop space for detailed technology support.

“Every part of the store has been shaped by what customers told us they value most: clear guidance, human expertise, and the confidence that comes from being able to see, try, and understand technology before making a decision,” the company added.

Telstra said it has worked directly with brands including Apple, Google and Samsung to create dedicated spaces in its flagship. It added that the store is home to Apple’s largest store-in-store in the country.

Calling Bourke Street “one of Australia’s best-known retail addresses”, Telstra said the opening is a vote of confidence in the strength of Melbourne CBD’s offering.