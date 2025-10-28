What Lululemon’s crisis teaches every growth-obsessed brand

t just a reflection on a brand’s performance. For me, it was a warning about what happens when a company’s emotional infrastructure erodes. From culture to compliance Wilson’s central claim is that Lululemon has lost the very culture that made it matter and he describes a company that once thrived on creativity, product obsession, and community connection, it was a place where innovation wasn’t a line item, it was the air people breathed. Over time, that spirit, he argues, was replaced by process. Risk management, governance, and quarterly targets became the new objective, focus and religion. Businesses lose focus on vitality and vision and slide heavily into function and transaction on the journey to scale. The emotional pulse that once drove product and the people gives way to operational efficiency. As I’ve said, this isn’t just a Lululemon problem. It’s the modern corporate paradox. Brands that are born from belief are so often undone by bureaucracy and the same systems that protect scale can quietly but quickly suffocate the soul. Scale is not the same as success The pursuit of scale has definitely become the universal ambition of modern business. But there’s a hidden cost and one that rarely shows up on balance sheets or in the P&L. When growth becomes the primary objective, perfection, creativity, and emotional precision always seem to be the first casualties. Wilson’s line between the “founder-led” era and today’s “finance-led” era is symbolic of a shift that’s happening across many industries. The founder’s job was to create meaning; the corporation’s job is to manage the risk. Don’t get me wrong, both are important, but when the latter dominates, something essential gets lost – curiosity, instinct, the human rhythm that once guided decision-making. I’ve seen this in countless boardrooms, brand workshops and teams that are so desperate to reignite the spark that once made them irresistible, but who have unintentionally built systems that make that spark almost impossible to find. The cost of losing emotional infrastructure Every great brand has an emotional nervous system, this is something I have spoken about before, its an invisible network of beliefs, rituals, and instincts that make it feel alive. When that system weakens, the company starts making decisions that always look logical on paper but feel super hollow in the market. You can see it in how teams talk about customers. You can see it in the products that feel ‘safe’ instead of inspiring and you can see it in retail spaces that function perfectly but no longer move anybody. Lululemon was once the embodiment of emotional alignment and a company that seemed to understand how people wanted to feel before they knew what they wanted to buy. The company almost pioneered community-led retail and not because it was a strategy, but because it was an instinct. The tragedy here for me isn’t that it lost market share; it’s that it lost rhythm. The founder’s lens Founders often see their companies as extensions of themselves, living, breathing entities with character and purpose, while corporate boards, on the other hand, see assets, liabilities, and shareholder expectations. Both views are valid, but they rarely coexist together peacefully, which is the challenge. What Wilson exposed, intentionally or not, is the emotional fracture that can occur when the two realities drift too far apart. His piece reads less like revenge and more like heartbreak and the grief of watching something you love become something you don’t recognise anymore. It’s the part brands should pay much attention to because if you build something with a soul, you also need to know you inherit the responsibility to protect it and that means even from yourself sometimes. The lesson for every brand The learnings and truth here extend way beyond yoga pants and board disputes. It’s about what happens when companies mistake momentum for meaning. Relentless growth can look like progress, but without that clear emotional backbone, it eventually leads to entropy and the brand starts chasing noise over nuance, efficiency over excellence and output over outcome. The irony is that the most valuable companies in the world and certainly the ones that endure all the challenges in retail tend to have that something sacred they just refuse to optimise. Whether it’s an uncompromising design philosophy, a founder’s worldview, or a deep sense of service to community, they protect that energy even when the numbers tempt them otherwise. It’s about knowing not so much what you would say yes to but more importantly what you would make you say no. The minute a company starts scaling faster than it can sustain that integrity, the decline has already begun. It’s about clearly understanding your consistency threshold time and time again. The final reflection So Lululemon’s situation isn’t unique. It’s simply public. Every modern business is walking the same tightrope between growth and grace and between the desire to expand and the need to preserve the human essence that made people care about it in the first place. What we have been reminded of here, perhaps unintentionally, is that a company can still be profitable and soulless; it can be large and lifeless. The most painful part? You often don’t realise when the soul leaves – only when the silence sets in. Nick Gray is the founder of I Got You Global consultancy (iguglobal.com). Further reading: Can Lululemon withstand tariffs, trend fatigue and fierce competition?