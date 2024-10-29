IR ProStore design

How Axel Arigato designs its stores to be like art galleries and raves

By Nicole Kirichanskaya
Even aside from its unique name, which has an intriguing backstory, Axel Arigato is a unique player on the retail scene. As co-founders Albin Johansson and Max Svardh explained it, the name derives from their gratitude towards their minimalist, open-minded Swedish origins and the Japanese pursuit of perfection in the smallest details. Together, the name “Axel Arigato” is meant to symbolise a mythical figure that will live long after the founders are gone.  Starting with a single sneaker lau

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Retailer’s choice

IR Pro - annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay