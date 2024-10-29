How Axel Arigato designs its stores to be like art galleries and raves

er launch in 2014, the brand has expanded into other retail categories, including outerwear, streetwear and accessories to become a lifestyle brand for all ages — from children barely old enough to pronounce the name of the business to veteran fashion consumers. The brand has steadily expanded from a direct-to-consumer model to global operations, with several bricks-and-mortar locations and a wide range of online and physical retail partners including Ssense, Farfetch, Luisa Via Roma and Revolve. Axel Arigato recently marked its 10th anniversary with the opening of its first US-based flagship store in New York City’s fashion hub, Soho. Inside Retail sat down with co-founder and CEO Johansson to discuss the brand’s decision to open a bricks-and-mortar location in New York City and its plans for global expansion. Inside Retail: Axel Arigato recently opened its first US-based bricks-and-mortar space in Soho in New York City. What was the reasoning behind the timing of this store opening and this location pick versus other cities? Albin Johansson: The US has been a crucial market for us, with a loyal fanbase and a dedicated network of wholesale partners. Since we haven’t had our own store there [in the US], it’s been challenging providing a space where we can fully immerse our community in our brand world. It’s great that we are finally able to meet the demand and desire of these customers. From our products to our events, [having a physical presence is] such a huge part of the Axel Arigato brand. 2024 also marks our 10th anniversary, so it’s even more special to get to open a store in New York this year, as we continue to grow amongst global audiences. The NYC store signals a significant step in this global expansion. IR: As a Sweden-born brand, what has it been like to see the response from American consumers? Why do you think the American millennial consumer resonates with your brand? AJ: It’s been incredible. I was there with the team to open the doors on opening day and to see a queue waiting outside was amazing. We’ve had people coming in wearing our product from across the years, others bringing in gifts to welcome us to the neighbourhood and say thanks for some excellent service, and even one guest postponed a flight to India to be able to attend. We pride ourselves in unifying our communities and approaching the brand via a lens of curiosity. We want our consumers to keep coming back to us as we [continue to] offer something different and unexpected. IR: What was the inspiration behind the store’s design? How does it differ from previous store designs? AJ: We want our stores to become community hubs that also work like gallery spaces. One minute they will show the latest product, and the next they will transform into a rave. This versatility is important to us. In New York City, we have a speaker system built into the walls, signifying our roots and interest in music and a desire to champion both emerging and established talent. The space was carefully selected for its surrounding area too, a blend of amazing stores, restaurants, bars and galleries. We feel most at home amongst these exciting cultural spaces. IR: What other cities may we expect to see an Axel Arigato store pop up next? AJ: Right now, we want to make sure we get New York City right, listening to what the community wants and needs and taking our time to establish ourselves there. Once we’ve achieved that, we’d love to explore other locations in the US. IR: In addition to focusing on opening more bricks-and-mortar locations, how else is Axel Arigato planning to expand its presence in the US retail market? AJ: It’s important for us to build a genuine network in the US. We want to cultivate community authentically, but we must make sure we take time to talk to people, meet them and introduce them to the Axel Arigato brand. Whether that’s working with the right stylists, musicians, wholesale partners or by planning events. We also want to continue our commitment to great quality product. For example, we have a fantastic collaboration coming in October with an iconic American artist. We also have a special capsule collection soon that examines our iconic footwear silhouettes in a new light.