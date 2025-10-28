IR ProHealth & beauty

Inside the femtech brand at the heart of retail’s design revolution

How a femtech brand turned comfort into commerce. Supplied.
By Tahlia Whitfield
Design can often be mistaken for decoration, a finishing touch applied once the real work is done.  Yet in retail, design is more than what we see; it’s about how brands earn trust, meaning and emotion.  Few brands embody that philosophy more convincingly than Scarlet, the Melbourne-born femtech brand whose wireless heat pad, Rae, has just been named product design of the year at the 2025 Australian Good Design Awards. That a small, self-funded period care label could outshine HP and

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - Monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Retailer’s choice

IR Pro - Annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now

Recommended By IR

Workforce IR Pro

Former Nike exec Blanca Gonzalez shares her secret to building a successful team

Nicole Kirichanskaya
Luxury IR Pro

Beating expectations: Is Hermes immune to the global downturn?

Tong Van
Marketing

Adidas and Korn team up for the third time with new collection

Kaycee Enerva
Store design IR Pro

How Axel Arigato designs its stores to be like art galleries and raves

Nicole Kirichanskaya
Regulatory

‘Sneaky’ Kogan ticked off by Kiwi regulator

Sean Cao
Openings & closings

Kmart’s Anko brand to open first Philippine store

Celene Ignacio
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay