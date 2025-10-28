BFCM countdown: Who’s set to win with a frictionless website journey

With only a few weeks to go before the year’s peak trading season kicks off, retailers are in overdrive mode. Websites are polished, customer journeys are smoothed, and offers are timed to perfection.

“Let’s face it,” notes Humii co-founder and CEO Mareile Osthus, “a great deal may get a shopper to your site, but it’s the experience that can make or break the deal.”

As the countdown to Black Friday, Cyber Monday continues, the Humii-Inside Retail Online CX Index uncovers which retailers look set to create the least friction for online shoppers in the peak season.

The index measured three key stages in the customer journey: Search and discovery, pre-purchase support, and checkout and payment. Mystery shoppers reported on anything that would lead them to abandon the site.

“These results are not based on just theory; this is real feedback from real shopper experiences,” explains Osthus.

Across all online categories in Australia, the average online abandonment rate is 27 per cent, ranging from 0 per cent to a staggering 82 per cent. Beauty and premium retailers see the lowest rates, while electronics face the highest friction. But some retailers are doing more than just ‘fine’, they’re delivering flawless experiences.

Retailers with friction-free search and discovery, pre-purchase support, and checkout processes see abandonment rates stay below 5 per cent. “For peak trade, that’s a serious advantage. A smooth journey isn’t just good practice, it’s BCFM ammunition.”

The friction points driving website abandonment

Osthus outlined three core friction points that deterred the index’s mystery shoppers from completing checkout:

Shipping & delivery info (23 per cent): At the top of the list, hidden costs, unclear timelines, or last-minute surprises at checkout are classic deal killers. Online shoppers want to know exactly when their purchase will be delivered and how much it will cost in total, including delivery. “Anything less than that, and they’re gone,” says Osthus.

Lacklustre customer support (14 per cent): Shoppers left with unanswered questions online will quickly exit. “Remember, that live chat and FAQs exist to empower shoppers – not frustrate them,” counsels Osthus.

Search and navigation (13 per cent): If visitors to your website can’t find what they want, they won’t wait around. Poor search functionality or confusing menus cost sales,” Osthus says.

Osthus highlights a fourth factor in site abandonment, something she describes as “the silent killer”.

“When a shopper finds the same item cheaper elsewhere, especially in categories like sportswear, outdoor, pets, and electronics, your sale will likely be doomed. Price comparison remains a dominant factor for abandonment.”

Who’s leading the charge this BCFM?

Princess Polly

LSKD

Supre

Bared Footwear

Jo Mercer

Bed Threads

Go-To Skincare

Hello Molly

Sephora

Koh

Osthus says these retailers are giving shoppers exactly what they want online: Clarity, and confidence. “No hidden costs, no unanswered questions, no confusing menus. Just a smooth ride from landing page to checkout.”

The pathway to getting it right

Osthus explains the simple formula for turning browsers into shoppers: “A great offer brings customers to a website. A friction-free journey keeps them there and converts them into loyal shoppers. In today’s competitive landscape, where comparison is easy and patience is short, experience is the ultimate differentiator.”

As BCFM approaches, retailers with low-friction websites are in the strongest position to leave a great impression and convert shoppers.

“Getting someone to come to your website is only half of the job,” she says. “Delighting them with a great experience and converting them is the other half.

“Peak trade is not just about marketing offers or timing, it’s about execution, clarity, and creating a seamless journey for the shopper. As our data shows, the retailers who get it right are the ones already pulling ahead of the pack.”