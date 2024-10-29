Kmart’s Anko brand to open first Philippine store

Kmart Australia’s general merchandise brand Anko is opening its first Philippine store in Glorietta 2 next month.

“Driven by our ambition to make everyday living brighter, we provide products that customers will love and use every day at prices that are irresistibly low,” said Anko Philippines in an Instagram post.

Anko Philippines will offer products across home, toys, beauty, nursery, pet products, fitness, arts and craft, and travel categories.

In August, Kmart Australia parent Wesfarmers said that progress to expand the retailer’s addressable market will continue, including through the distribution of Anko products into new markets globally.

Kmart Australia booked revenue of A$11.12 billion (US$7.29 billion) in the last fiscal year, up 4.4 per cent, due to customers’ continued strong response to Anko product offering and the company’s lowest price positioning.