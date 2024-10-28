Myer signs deal to acquire five Premier Investments’ apparel brands

Myer has signed an agreement to acquire five of Premier Investments’ apparel brands in Australia and New Zealand, in exchange of shares.

Myer will acquire the brands Just Jeans, Jay Jays, Portmans, Dotti, and Jacqui E under Premier’s Just Group, for 890.5 million new, fully paid ordinary shares. Myer will also receive $82 million of cash from Premier.

The deal is expected to deliver combination benefits of at least $30 million earnings per year on a run-rate basis over the short to medium term.

The transaction, targeted to be completed in early next year, will result in Premier owning 51.5 per cent of Myer’s issued capital.

Premier will then undertake an in specie distribution of all its Myer shares to eligible Premier shareholders on a pro rata basis, resulting in Premier shareholders becoming shareholders in Myer directly.

Consequently, Premier’s largest shareholder, Century Plaza Investments and its associates, will become Myer’s largest shareholder with a pro forma shareholding of 26.8 per cent.

It is intended that Premier chairman Solomon Lew will be invited to join Myer’s board as a non-executive director, representing Century Plaza Group.

Meanwhile, Olivia Wirth will continue to lead Myer as executive chair.