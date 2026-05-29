BusinessStrategy

How Jared Pobre pivoted from tech to skincare

A close-up shot of three Caledaer + Lab products against a dark green background.
“Caldera + Lab is a premium men’s skincare brand built on biotech innovation and natural ingredients.”
By Nicole Kirichanskaya
In the field of beauty and skincare, few categories are expanding as rapidly as the men’s section. According to market analysis firm Grand View Research, the global men’s personal care market size was valued at US$30.8 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach US$67.2 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate of 9.1 per cent from 2022 to 2030. One brand that is leading in this category is Caldera + Lab, a premium skincare brand founded and run by American tech entrepreneur Ja

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