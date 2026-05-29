Where did my website traffic go (and how can I get it back?)

lts, only 1 per cent of users click through to the cited link. And only 8 per cent of people click the organic links under the AI overview compared to 15 per cent who click when there’s no AI overview. From retail to recipe blogs, and everything in between, websites with once-robust traffic figures are seeing only a trickle of people clicking through. If you’re seeing a drop in traffic to your site, don’t panic. In one sense, it’s actually a good thing. Historically, traffic numbers have been inflated by bots or people coming to your site who click straight off. AI overviews and chatbots have reduced this traffic, meaning the people who click through are much more likely to have genuine intent to purchase. In this new climate, clicks to product pages and company websites have become necessary only when a consumer needs to complete an action, such as making a purchase. To get a clear picture of what’s happening, take a look at other metrics. Are key events on your site, such as newsletter sign-ups, add-to-cart actions, or conversions, still healthy? If they are, you’re in a good position. Still, a decline in traffic can pose challenges if your business relies on traffic for pixel-based retargeting or to create lookalike audiences. Even if your business doesn’t need traffic for those reasons, there are steps you can take to ensure you’re not missing out on viable website visitors. Get your socials in order The customer journey is changing and becoming more complex. Consumers are increasingly looking to other sources, such as social channels, to research brands. If, for example, a consumer discovers a new fashion brand, they might previously have gone to the website to check that the business was credible; now they are more likely to refer to social channels instead. Seeing how many followers the brand has, how long the profile has been there, or whether there are positive reviews can be a better indicator of a brand’s standing. With that in mind, you want to ensure you have a solid social media presence that clearly tells your brand story. Balance organic drop-offs with paid media The reality is that drops in traffic are mainly attributable to organic traffic – that is, traffic that comes to your website without being driven by paid advertising. There are ways to use paid media to mitigate this. Platforms such as Meta have recently introduced solutions to address this challenge. But before you go out and invest in generating traffic, the important question to ask is whether it will add value to your business. Implement a post-conversion survey Currently, there are gaps in tracking conversions from AI. A way to address this is to introduce a post-conversion survey. Following a successful purchase, ask your customers, “How did you hear about us? How did you come to our website today?” Have a list of drop-down options, including AI referrals, and you’ll soon get a clearer picture of where your traffic is coming from. Shift your SEO strategy The biggest shift you can make from a search engine optimisation perspective is to focus on brand building. SEO foundations remain important, such as a well-built website, solid site structure and fast load times. But you also need to ensure you’re building your brand across different platforms. If you’re not already, it’s time to invest in digital PR to ensure your brand is included in conversations that feed AI chatbots. Traffic was once a reliable indicator of success, but in this new landscape, it no longer tells the full story. While some traditional engagement metrics, such as time on site and bounce rate, still have their place, it’s time to shift focus towards metrics that reflect genuine intent and value, such as engaged visitors or conversions. The time has come to redefine the goal posts and get serious about engagement on site. Making this shift can drive better results for your business because you’re not just optimising for getting people to the door. You’re getting them inside the door and browsing your products. These changes present retailers with an opportunity to shift their priorities to drive the right type of visitors to their websites – those who actually want to make a purchase. Clare Farrugia is the head of performance, and Samantha Coates is the SEO director at media agency Hatched. Further reading: Coca-Cola, Colgate and the benefits of category captaincy for retailers