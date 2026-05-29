BusinessStrategy

Where did my website traffic go (and how can I get it back?)

Google office entrance feature sculpture.
AI is changing how consumers discover brands. (Source: Google)
By Clare Farrugia
In recent months, you might have seen drop-offs in website traffic, leaving you scratching your head. Shifts in user behaviour, as well as market, platform and landscape changes, mean there are now fewer users clicking through to websites. Whether consumers are using AI chatbots like ChatGPT or Claude to find information, or they’re relying on AI overviews on Google, suddenly there is less need to click. According to a Pew Research study, when an AI overview appears in Google search results, o

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