Metcash strengthens hardware business with Total Tools merger

Food, liquor and hardware retailer Metcash will merge its Independent Hardware Group and Total Tools Holdings to strengthen the brand’s hardware pillar.

The merger will bring together Metcash’s hardware brands, including Mitre 10, Home Hardware and Total Tools.

Metcash says the merger will result in the company having a single, leading, scaled hardware business serving home builders, professional tools and commercial trades, and the DIY home improvement sector.

It will help Metcash create a stronger and more resilient hardware offering to support growth and strengthen its market position.

The merger is expected to accelerate growth through improved strategic alignment, scaled benefits, the leveraging of shared customer bases and property opportunities, as well as through simplification.

Independent Hardware Group’s current CEO, Scott Marshall, will lead the new business.

Marshall had previously been with Metcash for over 30 years, in roles including CEO of the food pillar and CEO of the liquor pillar.

Total Tools’ current CEO, Richard Murray, will leave Metcash as a result of the merger.