Back to Metcash: Scott Marshall to take the helm of Independent Hardware Group

Metcash has appointed Scott Marshall as CEO of the Independent Hardware Group (IHG), effective November 20.

Marshall succeeds Annette Walsh, who decided to step down after five years in the role.

He worked with Metcash for more than 30 years before he took the role of CEO of Australia and New Zealand at Reece Group in July 2023.

At Metcash, Marshall held senior leadership roles, including CEO of its food and liquor divisions.

“Scott’s deep experience with Metcash, his demonstrated passion for independents, and his track record of success ideally positions him to lead IHG through its next growth phase,” said Doug Jones, Metcash CEO.

“His time with Reece has added experience in the trade and building sectors, and we are pleased to have him back with us.”