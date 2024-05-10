CareersHardware

Independent Hardware Group CEO to step down

(Source: Annette Welsh/LinkedIn)
By Celene Ignacio

Metcash has named Geoff Harris as interim CEO for the Independent Hardware Group, succeeding CEO Annette Welsh who will step down from the role by the end of August.

The company said Welsh intends to transition to a corporate strategy and governance role.

Harris, who is currently serving as IHG’s GM of merchandise, will take on the interim role until the company has appointed a permanent successor.

“Annette has made an enormous contribution to IHG and Metcash more broadly and while disappointed, we understand and support her decision,” said Doug Jones, Metcash CEO. “She will be staying on to help drive the continued growth of IHG and the Metcash Group, which is great news.”

“Geoff is a very experienced and capable executive and is well-regarded by our suppliers and independent members. I am confident that he will perform admirably in the interim CEO role.”

