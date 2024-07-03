Sweat the small stuff: How brands can make more of their micro moments

rious for this with fun messages printed on cups and menus to give your caffeine hit that little extra kick. My old local in Melbourne, Burnside, has a great way to show off its character – even when it’s closed. Flipping their open sign to read nope instead – a totally inspired move of the letter ‘N’. It’s becoming big in culture, too. Just look at the rise of Easter egging in movies, TV and especially music. Bands or artists insert hidden messages in lyrics, video clips and social media posts to forge a more personal connection with their fan base. Instead of feeling like a piece of mass messaging, they come across like a knowing nod, or a super-secret secret between two good friends (even though they’re comms designed for millions of people). These intimate and effective micro moments build band love, effortlessly. As a marketing tool, they’re a genius and cost-effective way to turn regular consumers of your art into superfans. Clearly it makes sense for big brands to get in on the act, too. And while most won’t reach Swiftie-level superfans, there’s still good reason for them to transform their micro moments into something more memorable. Here are a couple of best-in-class examples of how brands are sweating the small stuff. Adding youness with Nike As far as fitness-lifestyle brands go, it’s hard to top Nike. Although in the ever-competitive running shoe market, some argue its daily trainer staple, the Pegasus, is lagging behind the pack in both style and function. That said, I’m keen to buy a pair of Pegasus’ latest iteration. Not necessarily for performance, but because with Nike’s personalisation tool, ‘Nike by you’, I can add a little personal flair to my runners. I can choose my colourway, my pattern, and even my grip. Pretty cool. But the fact that I can also add my son’s name to the heel is the clincher for me. Leaving no question whom I’m ‘just doing it’ for. Yep, it’s the small details that make a difference, even for one of the world’s biggest brands. Pit Vipers, hit makers Dudes-being-bros American brand Pit Viper sells extreme, unbreakable sunnies that promise to “protect your face from boring”. The seemingly endless range of glasses, coupled with a humorous and unique tone of voice, has given the brand a cult global following. What the company does really well, beyond extreme sports chic and early internet website aesthetic, is bringing the brand’s personality into every single online moment. Not one part of the experience is boring. From Pit Viper’s product names (the Merika, the Exec, the Try-Hard) down to its CTA buttons, headlines and small print (“reading is for nerds”), it lives up to its crass, full-on, in-your-face character. Even in the smallest of online spaces. Because your cart doesn’t have to be boring. It’s giving the brand a serious edge over its competitors. And setting an impressive precedent for where great copy can show up. Yes, I give a crap Owning a moment is a gold star for a brand. And bamboo toilet paper-maker Who Gives A Crap owns the throne. Not many brands could say that. The Australian brand strikes me as the love child of craft beer and Angel Soft. Who Gives A Crap has simply brought on-label charm to a different type of can. Not only does the brand make for a more positive, sustainable choice, but the copy across the wrapping adds a little sparkle of delight – in some of the more mundane moments of our day to day. After all, there’s nothing like a good read when nature calls. Even if the paper itself isn’t the greatest quality (let’s be real here), the positivity and fun that the copy brings has us coming back for more. In short, you don’t need a lot of space or extensive budgets to express your brand’s character. Through clever, economical writing, you can completely transform the smallest of experiences into a signature moment that brings you and your consumers closer together. And that’s a pretty big deal.