BusinessOpenings & closings

The Memo rethinks maternity and postpartum retail at Chadstone with new pop-up

“The Memo stands for mums. The Memo Mum is the destination for her journey into motherhood.”
By Stephanie Caite Chadwick
The Memo is making its most explicit statement yet about the commercial and cultural value of motherhood, opening a dedicated mum focused concept store at Chadstone Shopping Centre. Called The Memo Mum, the Chadstone pop-up brings together maternity and postpartum products, education, specialist fitting services and community programming in a format designed around the mother rather than the baby. For founders Kate Casey and Phoebe Simmonds, the concept is a natural extension of the premium pare

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