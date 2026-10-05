The Memo rethinks maternity and postpartum retail at Chadstone with new pop-up

m parenting retailer’s long held mission to make motherhood more visible, more supported and more celebratory. Since launching online in 2019, The Memo has built an eight store national footprint by positioning itself as an alternative to the overwhelming big box baby retail experience, using curation, service and empathy as its key points of difference. A category in its own right The Memo Mum is a tightly edited space, but it carries a larger proposition. Rather than treating maternity, postpartum and feeding products as an add-on to the baby category, the Chadstone concept puts the mother’s experience at the centre of the store. “We really wanted to celebrate it in a retail format, and signal that shift to the market that this is an industry. It’s an innovation in itself, and it’s not just a category that has to sit under ‘baby’. It’s a category that deserves to have its own rightful space and conversations,” Simmonds told Inside Retail. That approach is reflected in the merchandise mix, which spans fashion-led mum wear, breast pumps, compression garments, pregnancy safe skincare, postpartum care, supplements, nutrition and baby accessories. Brands include Bumpsuit, Portier, Mumma Milla, By Billie, Juni, Phile, Due, Spectra, Lacevo and Mini and Me. Simmonds says the brand selection is intended to represent the businesses reshaping modern motherhood, combining Australian founder-led labels with global brands that bring more innovation, design and functionality to the category. “We’re working with some of our most loved and covetable Aussie mum founded brands, as well as some global faves,” she said. “When you walk into The Memo Mum in Chadstone, we will first of all ask you where you’re at in your journey and how we can support you.” The space is designed to support customers from pregnancy through postpartum, or what the business describes as trimesters one to four. This includes a wellness offer with prenatal vitamins, lactation aids and hydration supplements, as well as labour aids, hospital bag essentials, breast pumps and postpartum recovery products. Chadstone as a fashion statement The choice of Chadstone is significant, positioning The Memo within Australia’s largest shopping centre and one of Melbourne’s most fashion oriented retail destinations as it tests a more lifestyle driven expression of its brand. Simmonds says the centre’s fashion focus aligns with The Memo’s belief that becoming a mother should not require women to surrender their identity or expectations of retail. “One thing that we’ve always really wanted to champion for mums is that they don’t need to change their identity when they become a mum, and that there are beautiful products and retail experiences that they can have that are really in line with what modern womanhood and what modern motherhood means,” she said. That thinking is particularly visible in the store’s approach to maternity apparel, which The Memo is increasingly framing as mum wear. Simmonds believes the language signals a break from the functional and often uninspiring maternity clothing traditionally available to women. “Maternity wear, I think traditionally, was seen as pretty daggy. There wasn’t a lot of innovation in it, and it was just all about function,” she explained. “Whereas we’re seeing a lot of beautiful brands like Mumma Milla, like Nala, creating this beautiful wear now that you feel really, really good in that also focuses on form and fashion.” The Memo Mum will stock maternity bras, compression wear, fashion carriers and baby bags alongside products designed to meet more practical pregnancy and postpartum needs. The result is a model that borrows from beauty and fashion retail, where lifestyle, discovery and product education are increasingly part of the purchase journey. Service beyond the sale As with The Memo’s wider store network, services sit at the centre of the Chadstone offer. Customers can access maternity bra fittings, compression wear fittings, carrier fittings and breast pump fittings, alongside hospital bag packing appointments. The store also includes space to feed or change a baby, connect with other parents and use the brand’s hydration station. Simmonds says these services are designed to offer something online research cannot always provide, particularly at a life stage when customers may be navigating a vast and emotionally charged volume of information. “We know that there’s a lot of research that you can do online, but still because of the value, the expense around buying for a baby, it’s still really important to many of our customers for them to be able to come into the store to touch, try and feel,” she said. “What we really want to continue to offer is the conversations, the education that really specifically addresses the needs of new mums.” The Memo will also use the pop up to deepen its community activity, with founder meet and greets, expert panels and a collaboration with charity partner Mum Walk planned for the site. While the Chadstone store is being introduced as a pop up, Simmonds says the concept has scope to evolve. The business sees flexibility and responsiveness as central to its operating model, particularly as it continues to expand its physical footprint and grow its portfolio of mother focused products and services. “The nature of The Memo is that we stay really close to our customer, and we can be really responsive to our customers’ needs,” she said. “We love to be nimble. We love to try new things, and this is obviously one part of that approach.” For The Memo, the Chadstone experiment is therefore more than a new location. It is a retail argument that motherhood deserves its own destination, complete with the curation, service, design and cultural confidence long afforded to categories such as fashion and beauty.