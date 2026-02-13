Nick Scali grows profits and pushes UK expansion

Furniture retailer Nick Scali has seen its profits rise significantly, despite the brand grappling with the costs of its UK expansion.

Net profit after tax (NPAT) in ANZ, for the six months ending December 31 stood at $46.6 million, a 36.7 per cent increase year-on-year. A $5.6 million loss in the UK over the same period. This led the group to record a NPAT of $41 million.

Nick Scali acquired UK-based Fabb Furniture in 2024 in the wake of declining revenues. The group continues to see high costs associated with refurbishing former Fabb stores.

“The first half delivered solid sales and profit growth in ANZ with good progress made in the UK as the completion of store refurbishments and rebranding contributed to improvement in written sales orders,” Anthony Scali, executive chair and CEO, said.

“We continue to grow our store network across ANZ with six new stores to be opened in FY26, and several new store opportunities currently under negotiation in the UK.”

Nick Scali’s January written sales in the UK were $6.7 million, and the four Nick Scali branded stores that were trading in January FY25 achieved a sales growth of 32 per cent in January FY26.