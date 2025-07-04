BusinessSocial commerce

From QVC to Whatnot: The evolution of live shopping in US retail

A young woman wearing a green suit is standing in front of a camera selling handbags.
Social media is poised to capture the booming livestream market. Source: Whatnot
By Nicole Kirichanskaya
Amazon Live, QVC and Whatnot – what do these shopping platforms have in common? They all play in the livestream shopping space, an increasingly popular way for American consumers to purchase goods online.  Livestream shopping is a form of e-commerce where products are promoted and sold through live video broadcasts, typically on social media or e-commerce platforms. In countries like Taiwan and China, livestream shopping has been incredibly popular for the past decade via platforms like T

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - Monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Retailer’s choice

IR Pro - Annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now

Recommended By IR

Executive interviews IR Pro

“You’re only as good as the people around you”: Papier’s Taymoor Atighetchi

Nicole Kirichanskaya
Marketing

Trenery opens largest store in Chadstone

Celene Ignacio
Shopping centres & malls

Woolworths divests Warbu-Bellmere Shopping Centre for $37.75 million

Celene Ignacio
Strategy IR Pro

How K-Beauty brand Jung Saem Mool aims to win over Southeast Asian shoppers

Tong Van
Strategy IR Pro

European retail summer: Five key trends for Aussie retailers

Simon Porter
Regulatory

Court finds PayPal contract term ‘unfair’ to retailers

Sean Cao
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay