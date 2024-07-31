7-Eleven trials next next-gen Pay & Go tech

7-Eleven Australia has launched a 10-store trial of the next generation Pay & Go technology to test new ways to give customers a faster way to shop.

The new tech uses computer vision to enable customers to pay for their purchases without scanning items.

Customers simply tap their debit or credit card or use the app to pay. The system automatically adds up the items, processes payment, and sends the receipt to the customer.

My 7-Eleven app customers will receive an automatic app update and need only to accept the updated terms and conditions.

7-Eleven Pay & Go tech speeds up payment processes Stephen Eyears, 7-Eleven Australia’s general manager-technology and strategy, said speedier shopping is the goal.



“The next generation of Pay & Go, which has been developed with our partner Grabango, is part of our commitment to trialing innovative digital capabilities to serve our customers and provide them with faster shopping experiences,” Eyears said.

“Grabango technology uses computer vision to “see” every product in the store, eliminating the need for

customers to scan individual items,” Eyears said.

Grabango founder and CEO Will Glaser said the tech speeds up the payment process.

“The beauty of this latest technology is it gives shoppers the option of avoiding the need to queue at the counter to pay or to scan individual items using the My 7-Eleven Pay and Go, regardless of how many items they buy.

“There’s no special shelves, carts, or gates, making the next generation of Pay and Go a fast and easy way to check out,” Glaser said.

7-Eleven is trialling the new technology at 10 stores in greater Melbourne and Sydney.

This story was originally published on Franchise Executives.