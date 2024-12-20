BusinessStrategy

What Pinterest’s 2025 trend predictions mean for retailers

Pinterest Trends 2025
The trends set to dominate in 2025 according to Pinterest. Supplied.
By Stephanie Caite Chadwick
It’s that time of the year again when Pinterest predicts the themes that will dominate shopping habits and consumer behaviour. While the app uses a lot of buzzwords to name and describe the emerging trends, its data collected from users gives retailers a unique insight into the minds of consumers. Retailers don’t need to necessarily launch a new category or product range that aligns with the inevitable trends that will flood social media channels, they can use them to ground imagery and

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Retailer’s choice

IR Pro - annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay