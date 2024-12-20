What Pinterest’s 2025 trend predictions mean for retailers

y and copy for upcoming marketing campaigns. There is a lot of focus, and deservedly so, placed on the political landscape and economic climate but culture and niches also deserve a look in too when it comes to forecasting the year ahead for the retail industry. Here are a handful of the trends Pinterest has predicted to define 2025. “Nesting parties” The baby shower is getting a revamp as parties to celebrate soon-to-be parents will centre on providing support for the postpartum period. Pinterest searches for baby showers are now focussed around helping parents set up for a new chapter: nesting party is up 205 per cent, nesting party ideas is up 105 per cent, nappy bouquet is up 220 per cent, freezer-friendly meal prep is up 85 per cent and baby cupboard organising is up 90 per cent. The trend towards nesting is already playing out with retailers like The Memo, which advocates for honest conversations about parenthood and stocking products that are designed to centre mothers. “Cherry coded” Contrary to Pantone’s beige colour of the year for 2025, “Mocha Mouse”, Pinterest has forecasted another year dominated by shades of deep burgundy and wine red. According to Pinterest, interest in cherry-related searches has skyrocketed; cherry vibe is up 325 per cent, cherry bedroom is up 100 per cent, cherry car is up 270 per cent, cherry martini is up 80 per cent and dark cherry red is up 235 per cent. Colours are a powerful marketing tool used by brands to reach demographics – ‘Millennial pink’ became the colour of a generation and a cohort of direct-to-consumer brands. Now consumers and retailers are trying on new colours in the hopes of finding the shade that will define an era next. “Surreal soiree” Gen X and Boomers are driving a trend towards unreal parties and surreal tablescapes, filled with curvy candlesticks and gravity-defying centrepieces. The trending search terms that support the move towards surrealism are cake bouquet flowers, up 30 per cent, modern surrealism, up 70 per cent, Salvador Dali aesthetic, up 40 per cent, strawberry centrepiece ideas, up 50 per cent and dinner party tablescapes, up 55 per cent. Brands will do well to discard minimalism and lean into the unexpected when it comes to product and set design. Embracing surrealism could be the key to unlocking generation X and appealing to their more mature aesthetic. “Dolled up” The obsession with dolls didn’t end with Mattel’s Barbie movie. According to Pinterest, consumers are still inspired to look at life from their very own doll house. However, a Polly Pocket movie is in the works. The trend towards consumers looking to get “dolled up” can be seen in a rise in searches for doll-style makeup, up 45 per cent, cutecore room ideas, up 40 per cent, doll shoes outfit, up 130 per cent, mini things, up 80 per cent and necklace charms, up 120 per cent. The trend towards doll-like dressing has also been linked to the rise in political conservatism and the popularity of ‘tradwife’ influencers. “Pickle fix” The humble pickle and gherkin is the next food fad that will make its way into restaurant chains, charcuterie boards and cocktail recipes. Related trend searches for the predicted “pickle fix” are pickle margarita, up 100 per cent, pickle fries, up 50 per cent, pickle de gallo, up 65 per cent, pickle cake, up 45 per cent and fried pickle dip, up 80 per cent. Expect to see pickles follow in the footsteps of tinned fish, which not only dominated wine bar menus but also became a popular motif across fashion, art and merchandise.