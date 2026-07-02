BusinessStrategy

How can brands celebrate America’s 250th without dividing shoppers?

A line-up of Coca-Cola products against a park and city landscape.
“If you’re going to celebrate America in 2026, don’t just celebrate America as an abstract concept.”
By Nicole Kirichanskaya
As America prepares to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence, retailers have a rare opportunity to tap into a wave of national pride. Brands from Coca-Cola and General Mills to Macy’s are rolling out limited-edition products, red-and-white-striped packaging, and large-scale celebrations to mark the occasion. But in a country where patriotism has become increasingly politicised, even the most well-intentioned campaign risks alienating shoppers. Retail brand stra

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