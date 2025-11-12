DigitalOnline marketplaces

Kogan enters streaming market with ad-supported TV platform

Woman eating popcorn
Kogan says the platform would be available to “several households”. (Source: Unsplash)
By Kaycee Enerva

E-commerce brand Kogan Australia has entered the streaming TV space with the launch of Kogan TV+, an ad-supported platform powered by cloud-based broadcast tech provider Amagi. 

The platform will be available across compatible Kogan TVs and devices, giving what the company described as “several households” access to local and international channels such as Tennis+, LeadStory, and Nosy, without subscriptions or additional hardware.

“We’ve always believed technology should be more affordable and enjoyable for all,” said Arun Shah, director of purchasing for TVs and appliances at Kogan Australia.

“We’re extending that promise into entertainment that puts great content at everyone’s fingertips.”

Amagi SVP Sridhar Sinnasamy added that the collaboration enables Kogan to deliver a “seamless” viewing experience while offering new advertising opportunities for brands and marketers.

“With FastKit, we’re providing the technology  and revenue ecosystem that empowers Kogan to innovate and expand into  the connected TV space.” 

Inside Retail asked for clarification on the complete list of available channels and content partners, but has yet to receive further details.

