BusinessStrategy

How Crayola’s Ben Thomas prioritizes people while plotting out his schedule

Coloring books and markers from Crayola’s All Grown Up collection laid out on a table.
Inside Crayola’s creative culture.
By Nicole Kirichanskaya
What is it like working for one of the most colourful, well-recognised names in the CPG category? A pleasantly hectic swirl of creativity, innovation and inspiration, answered Ben Thomas, Crayola’s executive vice president of marketing and CCO. Inside Retail connected with the British-born executive to learn about his experience with one of America’s best-known school and art supply brands and what motivates him in his role. Inside Retail: You first joined Crayola in 2021, working as the gen

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