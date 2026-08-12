StoresOpenings & closings

Antler, Strand unveil ‘step change’ in new Adelaide concept store

Strand Antler Adelaide
The new store in Rundle Mall, Adelaide (Source: LinkedIn)
By Harry Booth

Luggage retailer Strand and its luxury British subsidiary Antler have teamed up on a new-look concept store in Rundle Mall, Adelaide.

It comes after Strand shared that Antler’s sales in Australia now account for 40 per cent of the domestic business; a rapid growth following its relaunch in 2023. 

The new store in Adelaide will also feature the recently-launched lifestyle brand Nere and Evity from Strand’s portfolio.

“This is our first CBD evolution concept, and it’s a genuine step change for the brand,” said the group’s property director, Jonathan Lazarou. “It showcases our incredible array of brands, an elevated retail experience, and a true destination bringing together our fashion and travel worlds.”

Lazarou said that Rundle Mall is “just the beginning”, with plans to roll out similar stores across Australian CBDs.

The new concept adds to Strand’s network of more than 260 stores in Australia and New Zealand. 

While the present-day store count marks a decline from the pre-pandemic peak of around 300, Strand has said it is well-positioned for growth following cost-saving measures across its brand portfolio and store network.

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